Buy local.
Regular readers of this space have heard that pitch from us before — repeatedly.
But in the midst of these uncertain and unprecedented times, it has never been more important to patronize local businesses, especially the smaller, independent shops and restaurants.
Their very survival depends on it in these rough times.
Most local businesses were required to shut down March 24 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and have only begun reopening over the past two weeks.
Those that have reopened face new restrictions governing social activity and consumers are understandably nervous about their own financial situations and cautious about discretionary spending.
Some businesses have curtailed their hours of operation. Others have decided to wait to resume business operations. Others have had to adapt and scramble to survive in the midst of the COVID-19 restrictions.
There has been plenty of debate and some bluster over the appropriate time to reopen businesses, but there isn’t any debate that local retailers and restaurants have been severely impacted by the lockdown.
They are hurting. They are battling to stay afloat.
As others have noted, COVID-19 has challenged us to act with solidarity by putting our communities and local economies first. If there was ever a time to consider shopping or eating locally, it’s now.
We understand since the pandemic, many households have made spending cuts and others are facing job losses. But for those that can spend right now, consider where you spend.
Support your neighborhood restaurants and retailers. Buy local. They need you more than ever right now.