We lost another subscriber last week due to the chronically slow delivery of The Missourian by the United States Postal Service.
A longtime reader in Foristell canceled his subscription because “for the past nine months the paper comes anywhere from two to four weeks late.” He said he enjoyed The Missourian but couldn’t justify renewing his subscription because the newspaper arrives so late.
We have a digital option, but many of our readers prefer the print edition.
This isn’t the first cancellation we’ve experienced due to slow Postal Service delivery. We’ve lost hundreds of subscribers over the past several years for the same reason our Foristell subscriber called it quits.
We’ve traced the slow delivery problem to the post office sorting facility in Hazelwood. It’s the bottleneck where our out-of-county papers go to collect dust.
We aren’t alone. Scores of newspapers across the country are dealing with the same issue. So is any other business who uses the Postal Service to deliver their products.
Let’s call a spade a spade — the Postal Service, one of America’s great institutions, is collapsing. Its implosion is killing community newspapers and every other business that relies on it for delivery. And what’s infuriating is it appears there is nothing anyone can do about it. An alarm is sounding, but no one is listening.
It gets worse. On Friday, the Postal Service announced another price increase along with a weakening of service standards for mail that is moving across the country. That’s right — if the Postal Service gets its way, it is going to cost more for even slower mail service.
Under a proposal filed with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the beleaguered agency wants to raise the price of a first-class stamp from 55 cents to 58 cents along with across-the-board rate hikes for most other categories of mail. For community newspapers using Periodicals mail to reach readers, the average rate increase will be nearly 9 percent.
The price hikes are part of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s 10-year plan for the agency, which faces an estimated $160 billion in operating losses over the next decade, according to the Associated Press. The Washington Post reported that the price hikes also are being accompanied by hundreds of layoffs of “management-level employees.”
Brett Wesner, chair of the National Newspaper Association, said the rate hike was grim news not only for community newspapers but also for anyone who relies on the Postal Service for delivery of essential products, including things like medications.
“The increase in the stamp cost will be felt most in a rural economy. People in small towns across America send checks through the mail to pay their bills. The stamp goes up, and delivery goes down,” Wesner said.
Rate hikes paired with decreased service is a recipe for disaster. Complaints over poor postal service have been building for years, but the latest moves by the Postal Service look like desperate measures by an organization that is going under.
The writing is on the wall. It’s time for an SOS. It’s time for an intervention. It’s time for some serious reforms. If it doesn’t happen, the Postal Service will collapse.