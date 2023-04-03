“Why does this have to happen?”
That’s the question the Rev. Mike Boehm posed after a prayer service held at St. Francis Borgia Church for Evelyn Dieckhaus Tuesday evening. Dieckhaus was one of the six victims in the shooting Monday at the Covenant School in Nashville. The third-grader is the daughter of Mike and Katy Dieckhaus of Nashville and the granddaughter of Tom and Linda Dieckhaus of Washington. Mike is a graduate of St. Francis Borgia High School and Tom and Linda are members of Borgia Parish.
“Why is this story repeated over and over again? How many times is it going to get repeated?” Boehm asked.
Earlier Tuesday morning, the Chaplain for the U.S. Senate, Barry Black, opened the morning session of the chamber with a prayer as has been the tradition since 1789. The chaplain is non-partisan, non-political and non-sectarian according to the office of the Senate Chaplain. Black, a retired Navy Rear Admiral, was elected Senate Chaplain in 2003 after having served in the Navy for 27 years according to PBS.
“Lord, when babies die at a church school, it is time for us to move beyond thoughts and prayers. Remind our lawmakers of the words of the British statesman Edmund Burke, ‘All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing.’ Lord, deliver our Senators from the paralysis of analysis that waits for the miraculous. Use them to battle the demonic forces that seek to engulf us,” Black prayed.
We may never know why the shooter, who was a former student at the school, committed such a heinous act. Why does anyone murder innocent children at a school? Why does this happen over and over again? Is there anything more demonic?
What is the solution to what has become a uniquely American phenomenon?
We don’t have the answers, although common sense gun reforms and more mental heath resources would be a good place to start. What we know for sure is the solution surely will not come from politicians who indeed suffer from “paralysis of analysis.”
But can anyone disagree that our country is standing by doing nothing while evil triumphs? Over and over and over again. Our country has become desensitized to this national tragedy. We move on because school shootings occur so frequently. But the victims of this scourge will never be able to fully move on. They will bear the scars of this tragedy forever. And it is just a matter of time before more of us will be touched by this evil.
Boehm said he hopes the tragedy in Nashville will serve as a lasting reminder “to be more kind” to one another.
Those are powerful words that we too often dismiss or fail to put into action.
Maybe the solution isn’t any more complicated than that. In the meantime, we invite our readers to read a portion of Evelyn Dieckhaus’s obituary which appeared in the Nashville Tennessean.
Does anyone disagree that the world was a kinder place with Evelyn in it? We owe it to Evelyn, and the bright lights like her, to take action.
Evelyn was born on a warm summer’s day, August 2, 2013; and even from a young age, she shone forth an unmistakable warmth. As her preschool teachers recount, baby Evelyn would often position herself between two younger babies, intuitively offering comfort by patting their backs. She was an inclusive friend to everyone.
Many recall that Evelyn was always the first to greet them with “wide open arms” and an “infectious laugh.” In fact, as soon as she learned to walk, Evelyn could be spotted pushing a stroller overflowing with baby dolls, with at least a few more strapped to the front and back of her tiny body. She was, indeed, a care-giver to her core, hoping to be an occupational therapist when she grew up, just like her mother.
With an unwavering faith in the goodness of others, Evelyn made people feel known, seen, but never judged. Her adoring family members agree that “she was everyone’s safe space.” Evelyn put family first, cherishing time with parents, sister, grandparents, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Big sister, Eleanor, was Evelyn’s very best friend. As quickly as they would disagree about something, they would turn it around with snuggles on the couch, deep talks, laughter, and plans for their next grand adventure. Her brilliant mind and creative spirit made Evelyn a true artist. She loved crafting and drawing. Her teachers would observe Evelyn studying the world around her with curiosity, eagerness, and clarity.
A calm confidence and a natural sense of purpose endowed Evelyn with the presence of an old soul, like “a little adult in the room.” Alongside a whip-smart sense of humor, she knew her own mind and could communicate volumes with one sly little smile. Strong but never pushy, she had self-composure and poise beyond her years. This girl “could read a room.” It was clear to everyone who knew her that Evelyn Dieckhaus knew who she was. She understood where she would fit into any given scene and always where she was needed. After all, Evelyn had a servant’s heart and an earnest love for the Lord. Her faith was pure and her prayers were sincere.
And, oh, did Evelyn ever love God’s creatures! She was an animal-lover through and through who did not discriminate by shape, size, or species. Her dogs, Mable and Birdie, were the apples of her eye, but she also wanted a rat for her much anticipated 10th birthday present! Perhaps her most prized possession was her large collection of stuffed animal tigers, all lovingly named Tony.
Another great passion of hers was music. Whether she was singing along to her favorite songs (especially from her well-played Hamilton or Taylor Swift albums) or composing her own songs on the piano, guitar, or ukulele, Evelyn had a wonderful sensibility for music. Her voice was angelic. During her nine years on this earth, Evelyn amazed her family, friends, teachers, and coaches with her unique ability to strike a perfect harmony between opposites. While she was the boldest force on any given basketball court or softball diamond, Evelyn also gave the gentlest hugs and was a world class snuggler.
She was both a determined, natural leader and an easy-going supporter; a deep thinker and a maker-of-silly-faces; a fan of predictable routines yet unafraid to try new things; always up for an adventure but a “little homebody” at heart who loved putting on skits with her sister and neighbors in their yards. Evelyn kept a neat desk but a messy closet, she was both spicy and sweet, and she loved the color pink as well as black. She was a detail-oriented precisionist who could also handle life’s imperfections with grace.
Evelyn truly held this wondrous world, and all its complexities, with both of her precious hands. Evelyn Marie Dieckhaus blessed us all with her glorious light. She loved well and was easy to love. Her legacy will forever remind us to follow the example she set: shining light and love to others, always.