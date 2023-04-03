Evelyn Marie Dieckhaus
Evelyn Marie Dieckhaus

“Why does this have to happen?”

That’s the question the Rev. Mike Boehm posed after a prayer service held at St. Francis Borgia Church for Evelyn Dieckhaus Tuesday evening. Dieckhaus was one of the six victims in the shooting Monday at the Covenant School in Nashville. The third-grader is the daughter of Mike and Katy Dieckhaus of Nashville and the granddaughter of Tom and Linda Dieckhaus of Washington. Mike is a graduate of St. Francis Borgia High School and Tom and Linda are members of Borgia Parish.