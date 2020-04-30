Prolonged secrecy leads to wild speculation.
Such is the case in North Korea about its dictator, Kim Jong Un, who hasn’t been seen by the public since April 11, which has led to speculation that he may be dead or incapacitated.
This past Monday it was made known that Kim sent a message of thanks to construction workers building a beach resort in the Wonsan area. Government media did not provide any photos and it is not known if he addressed the workers in person.
It is known Kim has had health problems. A newspaper in South Korea reported that it has sources in North Korea that said Kim is recovering from heart surgery.
South Korean intelligence agencies report that they know from sources “to confidently say” there are no unusual movements in North Korea that would have been expected if he had died, The Wall Street Journal reported.
That’s the way it is in a country ruled by a dictator.
Eventually, the truth will be known.