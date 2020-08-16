It has been one of the most troubling decisions school boards and administrators have ever faced — what to do about opening schools, and how to conduct classes during the pandemic.
Surveys have revealed that nationwide a majority of parents want in-person learning. The question for school board members and administrators is how to conduct classes the safest way.
Across the country it’s a mixed bag as to what school districts are doing, everything from in-person classes to virtual stay-at-home teaching, or a combination of both.
We all know in-person classes are best for learning for all age groups. Time will tell how safe it is where that has been the decision.
Even colleges and universities are faced with the question of what to do and which is the safest way to teach.
The number of cases of COVID-19 varies from state to state. That makes the decision more difficult for higher education institutions since they have students from many states.
What method of teaching is safest will vary from state to state, depending on the infection rates.
We should not be too quick to judge the decisions made as to the safest plan to follow. The decision-makers have the best interests of students in mind when making these tough decisions.