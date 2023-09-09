Really? We’re still arguing about this?

Partisan sniping about whether human fuel-burning is warming the planet - about which there is no reasonable debate - and whether society should do anything about it feels more like 2003 than 2023. Yet officials in states such as Texas continue to fight a rearguard action against reality.

