Dave Schatz for U.S. Senate? Why not?
The Franklin county lawmaker and businessman is seriously considering jumping in the race to replace Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate in 2022.
Of course, so are lots of other politicos. So many, in fact, one Republican insider said, “I don’t know anyone ruling it out.” That’s an exaggeration, but there is plenty of early interest in this open Senate seat. It doesn’t appear there will be a shortage of candidates.
If Schatz makes the leap, he would be a solid candidate. He would bring strong conservative values, a business perspective and a lot of homegrown Missouri common sense to the race.
But that’s not why we think he would be a viable candidate or make a good senator. We like Schatz because he would be good for Missouri. He would fight for our state’s interests. He would get things done.
That seems like a quaint notion in this day and age of modern politics when most politicians are driven more by rabid ideology or blind ambition than by a sense of public service or a desire to make a difference on behalf of their constituents.
That’s our assessment of Schatz based on his tenure in the General Assembly, and we’re not alone in this assessment.
This past week Schatz was named “2020 Statesman of the Year” by The Missouri Times newspaper. A large crowd turned out in Jefferson City to honor the current president pro tem of the Missouri Senate and hear past and present government officials shower praise on the Republican from Sullivan.
One of the tributes to Schatz came from Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe, who praised Schatz for being a “conscientious and effective legislator who leads the Senate by cultivating consensus.”
“As anyone who knows Dave can attest, he is refreshingly direct,” Kehoe said. “One doesn’t leave a conversation with Dave wondering what his thoughts are on a particular topic. One of Dave’s greatest attributes is that his life doesn’t revolve around politics. He is, at his core, a Christian, a devoted family man, a small business owner and an avid outdoorsman who models the founders’ vision for a citizen legislator.”
Kehoe was spot on.
Schatz is deserving of the award. He has became an effective leader and statesman by cultivating consensus. The U.S. Senate could use more of that.
But the reason why we think he would make a good U.S. Senator is that he wouldn’t forget where he came from or who he serves. First and foremost, he would be a steward of and for Missouri. How refreshing.