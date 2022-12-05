We applaud the leaders of Scenic Regional Library for pushing back on Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s attempts to ban books that may appeal to the sexual interests of minors in Missouri libraries.
You should too if you believe in the conservative principle of local control and despise censorship and the heavy hand of government intrusion.
Two weeks ago, the Scenic Regional Library board of directors passed a resolution opposing an administrative rule change proposed by Ashcroft that would require libraries receiving state funds to adopt written policies and measures to determine which materials are age-appropriate. The rule change also would prohibit libraries from using state funds to purchase or acquire inappropriate materials in any form that “appeal to the prurient interest of a minor.”
Good for them. They should push back just as other libraries have across the state. The rule change is unnecessary — another solution in search of a problem driven by politics.
Ashcroft says the rule change is about protecting our children. But Missouri libraries, including Scenic Regional, already have processes and procedures in place to gauge the age appropriateness of books. They are already protecting children from harmful materials.
When pressed, Ashcroft can’t name any libraries that don’t already have policies in place to gauge the age-appropriateness of materials or name any specific book titles that have harmed children. Instead, he says constituents have brought the issue to him repeatedly.
Here’s what is really going on: Ashcroft, a Republican, is eyeing a race for Governor in 2024. Banning books, strangely, is back in vogue across the country among elements of the hard-right of the GOP. There has been a wave of efforts at the state level to banish certain books from schools and libraries. It’s the latest salvo in America’s culture wars and Ashcroft is surfing that wave for publicity and as a way to rile up the base of the party.
It’s not a new political strategy. Ashcroft is borrowing a page from Eric Schmitt’s campaign playbook. In the run up to the U.S. Senate race, the Missouri Attorney General used his office to launch dozens of politically motivated lawsuits against school districts, President Biden and even China. He prevailed in some of those lawsuits, lost others, but garnered a lot of attention and made a lot of news. You can make a strong case it was an abuse of his office (and a waste of taxpayer money), but it made for great political theater and a winning campaign strategy.
What we find more troubling is Ashcroft’s willingness to use this new rule to empower the state to cut off funding to libraries that don’t hue to his political views. It’s government overreach pure and simple.
We are of the view that trained librarians are better suited to determine what is age appropriate and what category each book belongs to than a politician from Jefferson City. Librarians live in the communities they serve and are better judges of community norms than state politicians. They answer to local residents. That’s called local control and it has worked at Scenic Regional and other Missouri libraries for years. They are already removing books deemed inappropriate based on local procedures. Because local property taxes make up the majority of most public library budgets, decisions over book collections should remain a local one.
We don’t doubt Ashcroft is sincere in his desire to protect children from harmful books or other materials. But we also believe these decisions should be left up to local residents. That’s called control — a principle small government conservatives have long cherished. Our guess is it is a principle that Ashcroft used to believe in as well. That is, before he set his sights on the governor’s office.