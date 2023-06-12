When the Saudi-backed LIV Golf was trying, early last year, to attract the PGA Tour’s top players, the legacy organization implied it would never align itself with a kingdom trying to “sportswash” its atrocious human rights record. Now, it appears, the PGA Tour wants to take a mulligan.

The PGA Tour and LIV have ended their brutal legal battle with the announcement Tuesday of a new entity combining their assets. The confusing agreement is still incomplete, but the emerging picture is ugly: All of the PGA Tour’s commercial business and rights will be owned by an entity with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Arabian Public Investment Fund, leading its board of directors. That means the man widely regarded as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s right hand now has a grip on professional golf’s greatest athletes.