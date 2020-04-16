More than a few political observers are wondering what Joe Biden had to agree to in order to win the endorsement from Bernie Sanders, the man he defeated in the race for the Democratic nomination for president. The Sanders endorsement came Monday.
Biden, the former vice president under Barack Obama, had started to move toward some of Sanders’ liberal political positions in an effort to win his followers to his side. Biden knows he must unify the Democrats to have a chance against President Donald Trump in November. How far left the once-moderate Biden will have to move to please the Sanders camp is an unknown. Sanders is passionate about his socialistic ideas.
There are Democrats who are even left of Sanders. One would think to woo some of them into the Biden camp would take major steps by him to enter their grounds.
There are many other steps Biden has to take that are going to raise questions among voters. He has strongly indicated that his vice president running mate would be a black woman. That narrows the selection field quite a bit. Nominees for president select running mates to win votes, although choices in the past have been surprises and questionable vote-getters. In fact, some of the choices in the past have been anything but popular with voters. Biden’s age enters into play with his pick.
Is Biden going to lose some of his moderate Democrats by moving too far to the left? It is well known that Biden likes to “cut a deal” by compromising his stand on issues. He did that on abortion, among other issues. What did he have to promise Sanders to get his support?
Just how much of a presidential campaign there is going to be is up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic. The national party conventions are somewhat uncertain as to the processes that will be followed. The 2020 campaign will go down in American history as the one dictated by the pandemic.
President Trump believes he would have an edge over Biden if debates are held. Biden slips up in trying to sell his positions. Trump is anxious to campaign against Biden. He wants to end the national lockdown as soon as possible or at least lift some restrictions. He has been warned to walk softly in that direction because if he acts too quickly and there is a resurgence of the pandemic, it is bound to hurt him.
This is a situation in which candidates must do what is right for the people and put their political ambitions on the back burner.
It’s a presidential election year with a high number of uncertainties in very challenging times!