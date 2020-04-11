The announcement was bound to come. Many wondered why he waited so long. The liberal, socialistic senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders, gave up his bid for the Democratic nomination for president this past week.
He bowed to the likely nominee, Joe Biden, our former vice president in the Obama administration.
Biden came on strong in the later primaries and knocked Sanders out of contention as he promoted his more moderate stand on issues. Sanders’ far-left policies just didn’t fly with most Democrats.
An observation is that many Democrats weren’t that happy with Biden, but they liked his experience, skill in compromising, and his more moderate positions. Many Republicans aren’t that happy with President Donald Trump with his egotistical personality and bullish manner, but they still like his America First cry. His positive accomplishments have been overshadowed by his unpresidential-like behavior at times.
At this point it can’t be predicted what kind of a campaign will erupt between Trump and Biden. The money is available to finance a strong campaign for both. COVID-19 will be a factor at the forefront. Ideas for recovery from it will loom big.
How successful the candidates will be in the role they promote for their leadership in economic recovery will weigh heavily when voters go to the polls in November. Who will be best in leadership for recovery is on the minds of voters.
There are predictions that recovery will take months, even years. Who will offer the best plan? Which candidate will be able to convince voters he can be trusted to lead the recovery march to a successful conclusion.
Recovery. Protection for Americans. Foreign policy. Trade. Immigration. Drugs. Guns. Jobs. Infrastructure. The military. Preparations for another pandemic. Medical needs. Research. Our role in space. Education.
Who is best to meet our needs?
Right now and for the campaigns, recovery is the No.1 priority.