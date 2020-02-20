There are 48 states that tax online sales. Missouri is not among the 48. For some reason, there is hesitation in the General Assembly to tax online sales that hurt local retailers and put them at a disadvantage in that they have to collect taxes on sales.
Maybe House Speaker Elijah Haahr gave the right reason. He said the Republican caucus perceives it as a tax increase.
Heaven forbid to have on lawmakers’ records that they voted for a tax increase!
Again, those members who fear it will hurt them personally in any re-election bid, or as they climb the political ladder, are thinking of themselves and not the state and the people who they are supposed to represent in a fair manner. What about local retailers? They are supposed to treat them as fairly as other citizens. Don’t they realize it hurts their hometown retailers to give tax breaks to the online companies?
Gov. Mike Parson recognizes the unfairness of giving online retailers a free ride. He wants to create a $100 million emergency fund out of the collection of online sales taxes. That’s a realistic position.
Lawmakers have made waves by offering bills that would offset any increase in tax revenue by lowering individual and corporate income tax rates. That may have some merit depending on what emerges from the legislation.
Why collecting sales tax from online sales is on the “not wanted” list of lawmakers is a question voters should ask their representatives in Jefferson City.