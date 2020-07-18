Gov. Mike Parson stoked the fire earlier this week when he weighed in on the controversy involving a St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters, saying they “had every right to defend their property.”
So did U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley when he asked the Justice Department Thursday to investigate the St. Louis city prosecutor who is considering criminal charges against the couple, arguing “this is an unacceptable abuse of power and threat to the Second Amendment.”
Not wanting to pass up the opportunity to rally the base, President Trump jumped into the fray, saying it was “a disgrace” that the couple’s actions were worthy of prosecution at all.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch opined all three GOP politicos had joined the “circus of absurdity and insanity” in a case of gun rights versus free speech. In an earlier editorial, the newspaper labeled the couple obnoxious.
Are the couple predators or victims? Criminals or patriots?
The answer may depend on where you live. In rural America, places like middle-Missouri and Franklin County, the gun-toting couple are viewed sympathetically by many.
The incident wasn’t absurd or insane by any stretch, rather, it was pretty cut and dried. The couple were simply protecting their home from an angry mob. Legally and morally, they had every right to do so.
For the most part, folks around here line up with Parson, Hawley and Trump’s view of the homeowners’ actions: If you come on my property without permission, yelling, screaming and carrying on, you risk getting shot.
It’s not complicated for those who drive pickup trucks or take part in livestock auctions. The couple felt threatened. They took action. End of story.
Around here, most people shrug off the contradictory details of the incident — like the suggestion that the protesters were peaceful — as irrelevant.
St. Louis protests have turned violent in the past. The burning and looting that have accompanied other protests in St. Louis have fostered a sense of dread and defensiveness. Better to be prepared for the worst.
Defending one’s home is ingrained in the American psyche. My home is my castle. The Second Amendment isn’t an enigma, it is a natural right. Don’t tread on me. Stand your ground.
Sometimes the way you view an incident like this boils down to where you were raised — call it a rural versus an urban viewpoint. People in rural areas are far more likely to grow up with guns and use them for hunting and recreation.
People in rural areas tend to see guns as a source of protection while people in urban areas view guns as a source of danger. It’s worth pointing out the homeowners in question have property in Franklin County.
Right or wrong, there is a fair amount of unity in these parts with the homeowners.
When one of the homeowners said in an interview later, “The only thing that stopped the crowd from approaching the house was when I had that rifle,” folks out here were nodding in agreement.