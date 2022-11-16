Success begets success. That is certainly the case with Washington’s history of recruiting high-quality advanced manufacturers to invest here.
Add AZZ Precoat Metals to that list.
The leading independent provider of metal coil coating solutions in North America announced Friday it was building a $110 million state-of-the-art aluminum coil coating facility in the new Oldenburg Industrial Park. The company plans to invest an additional $25 million over the next 15 years and create 80 high-paying jobs.
That’s a big win for Washington and adds to the city’s reputation as an advanced manufacturing hub and a smart place to do business.
Why did AZZ Precoat choose Washington? Chief Operating Officer Kurt Russell cited a number of operational considerations but also mentioned the company wanted to invest in a place where economic development is happening, where it is encouraged and nurtured. He said the company wanted to be part of Washington’s future.
That is Washington – a place where a committed group of civic leaders have been aggressively pursuing industries and developing a business infrastructure where they can grow and succeed ever since the shoe factories closed in the late 1950s.
Their efforts continue to pay dividends.
Washington is now home to 60 diverse industries ranging from aerospace engineering and manufacturing, automation production, and metal fabrication and precision to name just a few. The majority of the top 10 employers in Washington are manufactures. Seventeen percent of the city’s workforce is employed by manufacturers, which is almost double the state average.
The area’s workforce is a key factor in why companies like AZZ Precoat come to Washington. Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn alluded to this fact last week when he praised the work ethic of our labor force which has been passed down from generation to generation. He also praised the workforce development that exists here, which is bolstered by East Central College and the Four Rivers Career Center. They are cultivating the public-private partnerships that produce a highly skilled workforce and make it easier for manufacturers to choose this area.
Talent infrastructure isn’t the only factor in why companies choose a specific location. Manufacturers also consider community amenities and quality of life when they look to expand. They want a community that has the resources to attract additional skilled labor. Things like health care, schools, housing, day care, recreational opportunities and facilities and art and culture factor into the decision making. Washington checks all of those boxes.
AZZ Precoat’s 250,000 square foot facility will be the second largest in Washington and will be the first to be located in the Oldenburg Industrial Park, which officially opened in October 2021.
The park is named after Dick Oldenberg, who served as a catalyst for economic development here for decades. Oldenberg, who died last year, is responsible for mentoring the next generation of economic developers in Washington. They deserve a round of applause for bringing this manufacturer to Washington. Our guess is Dick is smiling at last week’s exciting news.
Welcome to Washington AZZ Precoat!
