Tishaura Jones was sworn in as the 47th mayor of the city of St. Louis Tuesday.
We wish her the best of luck. She is going to need some, as she will be leading a city many view is in crisis.
Much of that perception stems from the city’s well-earned reputation as a dangerous place to live, work or visit.
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens called St. Louis “the most dangerous city in the United States of America” when he unveiled a plan to quell violent crime in the city a few years back. His plan, like many before, didn’t work.
For the past several years, St. Louis has ranked at or near the top in cities with the highest murder rate per capita in America. There were 263 homicides in St. Louis last year — just shy of the record. Already, 58 people have been slain this year, according to police statistics.
Sadly, one of the nation’s most violent cities is on pace to have another violent year.
Early in her tenure, outgoing Mayor Lyda Krewson noted the city was at a crisis point when it came to violent crime. She wasn’t able to turn things around. Violent crime got worse under her leadership.
There’s no denying rampant violent crime is holding the city back. It is the city’s top issue. It’s hard to overstate the immensity of the problem.
Violent crime is an impediment to growth. It saps the vitality of the impacted communities and the surrounding region, and it stifles economic development. It diverts public services and consumes taxpayer resources.
The good news is Jones understand this. She has made curbing violent crime, which she correctly calls a “public health crisis,” her top issue. She has pledged to take a different approach to public safety. That makes sense, given the fact previous approaches haven’t worked.
Saying she couldn’t start her administration without a public safety director, one of the first things Jones did after winning election was name former St. Louis police chief Daniel Isom to the post.
The interim appointment proves Jones is serious about crime. Isom is an excellent choice to tackle a problem that has festered for far too long.
As a lifelong resident of the St. Louis region, he understands the community. He joined the St. Louis Police Department in 1988 and was promoted through the ranks before taking the department’s top job in 2008. He worked in patrol, investigation, training, internal affairs and management positions within the department.
But more importantly, he approaches the complexity of the crime issues in St. Louis from an academic viewpoint. Isom holds bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees in criminology and criminal justice from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, as well as a master’s in public administration from Saint Louis University.
Isom is as qualified a person as you could find to serve in this critical position and the kind of change-agent that is necessary to lead a turnaround.
St. Louis has been in a tailspin for years. The concrete barriers that have been erected downtown to thwart drag racing, the images of city jail prisoners rioting and the endless loop of violent crime stories in the media underscore how far the city has sunk recently.
There are no easy solutions to reducing the current crime wave. More police officers would help, but it isn’t going to solve a systemic problem that is endemic to poverty, the disintegration of the family and the parallel worlds of drug dealing, drug taking and drug seeking.
Reduce those factors, and violent crime will decrease. No easy task for sure. But we hope Jones and Isom succeed. We’re rooting for them. It’s time for a change.