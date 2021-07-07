What causes some cities to grow while others stagnate or decline?
There are multiple answers to this question, but sometimes it boils down to a sustained focus on rooftops and jobs.
That’s according to Union city officials who credit the community’s population growth to their efforts to attract businesses and families.
While Franklin County area communities saw modest growth in the previous decade, Union’s population jumped 16.5 percent, according to a population expert from the University of Missouri - Columbia.
Union’s growth is impressive. The city has momentum.
In order to grow or even maintain a population base, every city must have some type of catalytic attraction. Union has affordable housing stock and new residential developments. It also has solid schools, a growing business base and area to expand.
Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder, who also leads Union’s economic development, said the city’s focus on “rooftops and jobs” over the past several years is paying dividends.
“Rooftops is new residential development, which means new residents with the new housing,” he said in a story in the Weekend Missourian. “And then, obviously, new jobs, trying to create new opportunities for folks to come out and build a life for themselves.”
The city has benefited from pro-growth leadership, which has worked hard to attract new residents and businesses for the past 20 or so years. City leaders deserve credit for a forward-thinking approach to growth.
It’s not easy because other communities are pursuing the same economic development opportunities. The competition for new industries and commercial development is fierce.
Union city leaders also appreciate that quality of life is something that influences population growth. They have worked hard to make their city a more attractive place to live and work. If the latest population data is any indication, their efforts are paying off.
Demographers say older residents with ties to the community tend to stay put, but as the young ones grow up, they need a good reason not to leave.
That is why attracting and keeping quality businesses with good-paying jobs is critical to sustaining any city’s population. It may be the best reason for people staying put, but it’s not the only factor. People also want good schools for their children, sufficient retail shopping and services and good quality housing they can afford.
Union city leaders have their arms around these issues, which is one of the reasons why the city’s population is growing at such a strong pace.