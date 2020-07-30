Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 80F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.