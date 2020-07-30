Over a quarter of Missouri’s major roads are in poor condition, according to a new study that examined states with the worst roads.
Researchers at CoPilot analyzed road quality statistics from the Federal Highway Administration and concluded that 26.8 percent of all major roads in our state are in bad shape, which is higher than the national average.
Another study released last year found 23 percent of Missouri’s roads were in poor condition. That study ranked Missouri’s overall road infrastructure as the eighth worst in the nation. According to the study, bad roads cost Missouri drivers $699 annually in repairs.
Missouri is unlikely to score any higher on these poor road surveys anytime soon. The deterioration of our state’s road infrastructure parallels that of the neglect by our state’s leadership to do anything about it.
Our state’s transportation budget shortfalls have been in a near constant state of crisis for years. That isn’t likely to change soon because it will take new sources of revenue to tackle a problem that gets worse each year.
So far, lawmakers have shown little interest in addressing the issue, primarily because it involves raising taxes.
Moreover, Gov. Mike Parson has been forced to cut millions of dollars from the state budget this year — including significant cuts to the Missouri Department of Transportation — as revenue continues to decline because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Compounding the problem is the decline in traffic in Missouri and across the nation, as fewer people are driving following the stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Because people are buying less fuel and fuel prices are down, MoDOT is getting less revenue from the 17-cent gas and other user fees that account for almost 99 percent of MoDOT’s state funds.
MoDOT has had no choice but to cut back planned construction projects as it anticipates its primary source of road funding to take a major hit. The result is that much-needed projects will have to wait.
This comes at a time when Parson, who has acknowledged that Missouri has “one of the nation’s largest but lowest-funded highway systems” has made fixing the state’s infrastructure a key focus of his administration.
Missouri’s gas tax, among the lowest in the country, hasn’t been raised since 1996. At the same time, other states have moved aggressively and creatively in their approaches to create new transportation revenue streams.
While Missouri has stood still, other states have raised gas taxes, indexed those gas taxes to an economic indicator such as CPI, created new tolling programs, enhanced vehicle registration fees and undertaken efforts to “lock-box” transportation revenues solely for transportation purposes.
States are also pioneering innovative approaches to fund and finance needed transportation investments, such as studying and creating road usage charging programs, enacting fees on electric and hybrid vehicles, and utilizing public-private partnerships for large transportation capital projects.
Meanwhile, Missouri languishes in its low national rankings for subpar roads.