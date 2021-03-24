Police believe road rage led to a shooting in Lake St. Louis over the weekend that seriously wounded a man.
According to news reports, the injured man was shot four times by the driver of the other vehicle. Both men were armed. There were passengers in both vehicles, including the wounded man’s wife and the other man’s wife and children.
If the investigation proves road rage was a factor in the shooting, it will be another example in a disturbing trend. Authorities say road rage cases and road rage violence are increasing across the country.
One reason for that is more people are driving while armed.
Data gathered by SafeMotorist.com indicates that 66 percent of recent traffic fatalities can be linked to aggressive driving. More disturbingly, 37 percent of those fatalities were found to be caused by a firearm rather than a typical accident.
This shines a light on the fact that road rage often does not end once a driver is off the road or outside their car.
Officials say the ongoing stress caused by the coronavirus could have something to do with the increase in road rage incidents. The spike coincides with an overall increase in violent crime during the pandemic.
How prevalent is road rage? Around 80 percent of people asked in a recent AAA survey admitted to “anger, aggression or road rage behind the wheel at least once in the past year.”
Statistics from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety show even minor offenses like speeding, running a red light or cutting someone off can be deadly.
It is never a good idea to provoke someone who is already driving dangerously, but in this day and age, everyone should think twice before retaliating because the person could have a firearm in the car.
The presence of a weapon can significantly raise the danger level, especially if tensions already are running high, according to law enforcement officials. Police say if someone does incite another driver into road rage, the most important thing to remember is “don’t engage.”
This means giving the angry driver a lot of room, avoiding eye contact and, if you need to, finding help in a populated area. Keeping calm and following these steps often discourage aggressive drivers from engaging in more dangerous behavior.
But above all, resist the temptation to punish someone’s bad behavior or to retaliate yourself. If the aggressive driver is threatening others, appears likely to cause an accident or is otherwise acting in a truly frightening manner, call the police, and let them handle the situation.