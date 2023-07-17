Riverfront revival
Last weekend’s Looking Back photo in this newspaper may have raised some eyebrows. It’s likely many of our readers were unaware that Washington’s riverfront was once the site of the city’s dump.

That’s right, a dump. Not any dump, but a “filthy rat-breeding dump” as The Citizen newspaper described it in a front page photo caption in its July 1, 1963 edition. In addition to rats, the caption noted, there is often “a pall of choking smoke hanging over the entire area, even reaching into the downtown section.” The smoke was from people burning garbage at the dump.

