Riverfront revival

Last weekend’s Looking Back photo in this newspaper may have raised some eyebrows. It’s likely many of our readers were unaware that Washington’s riverfront was once the site of the city’s dump.
That’s right, a dump. Not any dump, but a “filthy rat-breeding dump” as The Citizen newspaper described it in a front page photo caption in its July 1, 1963 edition. In addition to rats, the caption noted, there is often “a pall of choking smoke hanging over the entire area, even reaching into the downtown section.” The smoke was from people burning garbage at the dump.
Some old-timers say the squalid conditions at the riverfront were even worse in the 1950s. It has been said that during this unsightly period, boat captains traveling on the Missouri River knew they were getting close to Washington when they spotted the smoke rising from the dump.
Judging by its reporting, The Citizen was more concerned about the rats, which the newspaper said “run in large packs and are swarming all over the dump.”
Swarms of rats and burning trash at the city’s riverfront are hard to imagine given the state of the riverfront today. Washington’s riverfront is now arguably the best part of town. The contrast from 60 years ago to the current state of the riverfront is nothing short of stunning. And that’s the case for not just the physical riverfront, but for all of the development along Front Street.
Every great city has a place where the community comes together and more and more, that place in Washington is the riverfront. It’s the place where residents and visitors come for recreation, to exercise, to eat and drink and to gaze at the mighty Missouri River.
The dump has been replaced by parks, a playground, trails and better and improved access to the waterfront. The Missouri River access point for boaters at the foot of Lafayette Street for boaters is popular – the busiest in the state. James W. Rennick Riverfront Park is a showpiece. The river views along the now expanded Rotary Riverfront Trail are spectacular.
Credit city officials and civic leaders for engineering this turnaround. They had the foresight to recognize that the town had seriously neglected its greatest natural asset and made it a priority for redevelopment. The transformation didn’t happen overnight, it took decades. But the progress is unmistakable. Disagree? Take another look at the photo.
The riverfront’s resurgence has spurred development. Offices, restaurants, bars, and a host of other amenities have taken root along the riverfront and throughout the historic downtown area. It’s the place people want to live and to hang out. The riverfront vibe is real and charming.
City officials are focused on continually improving the riverfront. There are ongoing discussions for even more development including an amphitheater.
Washington is, has been, and will always be a river town. Our past, present and future are inextricably tied to the Missouri River. It’s good that our city fathers eventually figured that out. It’s the reason we have one of the prettiest river towns in the state.
