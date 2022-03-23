The city of Washington has shelved plans to bring an amphitheater and other improvements to its riverfront until funding can be found.
We hope the city eventually finds money for this project and continues to focus on ways to develop its riverfront. In our estimation, it’s the city’s greatest natural asset and an area that has potential for even grander projects.
For decades, the city overlooked the potential for riverfront development. Repeated flooding has a way of stifling ambitious planning.
Not anymore. The synergy of public and private investment over the past few years has transformed the city’s waterfront into a vibrant focal point.
The expansion of the Rotary Riverfront Trail, the addition of new restaurants and bars, townhomes and other commercial developments on Front Street paired with community events like Sunset at the Riverfront has made Washington’s Riverfront even more popular.
We believe there is even more potential. An amphitheater sounds exciting. So do other ideas that have been floated over the years, like a larger marina.
Capitalizing on our waterfront just makes sense. We hope the momentum continues.