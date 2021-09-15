A rally planned for this Saturday at our nation’s Capitol is being viewed by many as just another attempt to rewrite the history of the day rioters tried to stop Congress from certifying the election of Joe Biden as president.
And authorities are bracing for more violence.
The Associated Press said law enforcement officials are planning to reinstall protective fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection and are taking other precautions, according to a person familiar with the discussions.
Organizers of the event are calling it a rally to demand “justice” for the hundreds of people who have been charged in connection with January’s insurrection. Others see it more for what it is — an attempt at revisionist history, one that has been ongoing since the worst domestic attack on Congress in 200 years occurred on Jan. 6.
Months after a mob pushed its way past overwhelmed police officers, broke through windows and doors and ransacked the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s electoral win, the effort to downplay what really happened that day continues with oft-repeated statements. “It wasn’t an attempt to overturn the election by radicalized Donald Trump supporters; it was a good-natured protest by tourists that was spoiled by a few bad apples.” “It was a peaceful demonstration that got out of hand.” “The protestors weren’t armed.” “It was really antifa that caused the trouble,” or “it was Nancy Pelosi’s fault.”
The revision tactic should be dismissed by the millions of Americans who viewed the attack on TV and on video. There’s no doubt what happened at the Capitol that day: An angry mob stormed the seat of American government to keep Trump in power.
Five people died in the attack, including a police officer, according to verified media reports and multiple fact-checking sites. Two other officers killed themselves afterward. There were hundreds of injuries, and more than 300 people, including members of the extremist groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, have been charged with federal crimes.
Those are the facts. The pictures tell the story. Even in an era of “alternative facts,” “fake news” and well-organized disinformation campaigns, it isn’t hard to separate truth from fiction on this one.
What the radical extremists are trying to do is to rewrite facts about the assault on our democracy. It’s an insult to Americans’ intelligence.