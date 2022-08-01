Dave Schatz is the best candidate in the Republican primary race for U.S. Senate.
In a crowded field, the Franklin County native embodies the kind of down-to-earth, common sense, Missouri values that are in short supply in Congress.
But perhaps more importantly, he stands apart as the one candidate best suited to get things done for Missourians in the Senate. That’s why he enjoys our support.
We acknowledge the desire and ability to actually accomplish things in office is not as valued by some voters as it used to be. Sadly, politics has turned into something of a circus where the loudest barkers and shrillest voices dominate. Some voters are more impressed with the firebrands, the ideologues, the so-called “fighters” — those whose brands are built around fixing blame, pointing fingers and angry rhetoric. The more bombastic a candidate, the more radical, the better. Getting things done is secondary to those who prefer the harder-edge fighters.
But in our view, we have enough ideological placeholders in Congress. What we need are more serious leaders, the kind who favor results over rhetoric and sound bites — people like Schatz.
The Missouri Independent put it this way: “But rather than wielding blow torches and flash grenades or flying down to Florida to visit Mar-a-Lago to chase former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, Schatz is trying to speak to a different sect of Missouri’s Republican voters.”
Schatz has proven he can get things done — both in the private and public sectors. He has a track record. His achievements speak for themselves.
Schatz isn’t a career politician. He is first and foremost a business owner who has experienced his share of hard knocks in meeting payroll and keeping a small business afloat in good times and in bad. Having run a business exposes one to how government affects the private sector. Schatz would bring that critical, real-world perspective to Washington, D.C.
As President Pro-tem of the Missouri Senate, Schatz has been an effective leader. There is a reason why his colleagues in the General Assembly voted him to be one of its most powerful leaders. He gets things done by cultivating consensus. He has delivered for his district and the state.
That’s Schatz’s resume. That’s his track record. He gets things done. He delivers. It seems like an old-fashioned notion — a politician who actually gets results. But that’s Schatz’s calling card.
Schatz calls himself a “proud blue-collar product of the Reagan Revolution.” He says he’s running to “find solutions and fix problems — not to fix blame.” Sounds quaint. Sounds retro. Sounds like something the country desperately needs right now.
Schatz may be out of step with the contemporary version of a Republican Senate primary candidate. He is a throw-back to an earlier era of the Republican brand. But there’s no doubt he would bring strong conservative values, a business perspective and a lot of homegrown Missouri common sense to the Senate. Those are many of the same attributes of Roy Blunt, the man he is seeking to replace.
It’s no secret Americans are frustrated with politics. Many have lost faith in their government. They are sick of the obstruction. They are tired of the inability of our elected leaders to get anything done. They want solutions, not chaos.
That’s why Schatz is the best choice in this race.
