The coronavirus pandemic is leaving its mark on the restaurant industry.
By late July nearly 16,000 restaurants had permanently closed nationwide, according to industry reports.
Another closed this week when the Ponderosa Steakhouse in Washington shut its doors. The restaurant, which opened in 1991, had a loyal clientele. It was a place seniors and others regularly met to enjoy a buffet, salad bar and fellowship.
Ponderosa had a long run as far as restaurants go. The average life span of a restaurant is five years and many don’t make it past the first year. Ponderosa beat those odds but couldn’t beat COVID-19.
After the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds ran out, Ponderosa’s owner made the hard decision to turn off the lights for good. Thirty-seven people are out of a job. It’s a familiar story locally and across the country.
Even though much of America has opened up, most locales have implemented social distancing guidelines that make it difficult, if not impossible, for restaurants to generate a profit, even if they reopen dining rooms. In a recent survey of restaurant owners/operators, 75 percent said they didn’t expect to earn a profit this year.
Restaurant Dive, an industry newsletter, reported that restaurants now reflect the highest total number of business closures, exceeding retail rates, due to the virus.
There’s no question that restaurants are high on the list of small businesses that need the most help during the COVID-19 crisis.
The PPP program expired Aug. 8 with no clear consensus about its future as extension talks disintegrated after political bickering. The PPP fund still has about $140 billion left from the roughly $660 billion Congress provided.
Some predict Congress will eventually pass another small business relief program closer to November’s election. That will be too late for Ponderosa and many other local restaurants which are struggling to survive another month.