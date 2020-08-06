It’s not easy being a law enforcement officer these days. In fact, it’s probably never been harder than it is right now.
We were reminded of that again when we heard a Chicago Dunkin’ Donuts employee was arrested last week and faces charges for allegedly spitting into an Illinois state trooper’s coffee.
The trooper bought a large black coffee on Thursday evening and removed the lid to cool it down when he discovered “a large, thick piece of mucus which was later confirmed to be saliva,” floating in his coffee, according to police.
To be sure, this isn’t the first time an incident like this has happened nor is it isolated to urban areas like Chicago. Anti-police sentiment has been around in some form or fashion for a long time. And it is largely undeserved.
The reality is there are few tougher jobs in the country than serving as a law enforcement officer. It’s dangerous work that often requires great sacrifice and an array of skill sets. For decades, cities have asked police to manage social problems such as mass homelessness, failed schools and mental illness.
The killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other recent high-profile cases of police brutality have unfairly tainted the entire profession and stoked the anti-police hatred to levels not seen before. Lost in the outrage and protests over Floyd’s death is that police universally condemn what happened to him.
Not all cops are bad. The overwhelming majority are decent, hardworking public servants who are underpaid and, too often, underappreciated.
But not everywhere.
On Saturday, more than 100 people turned out in Union for a “Back the Badge” rally to support law enforcement officers. The event was the second local rally this summer honoring cops. An earlier appreciation rally was held in Washington in June for police and first responders.
We are fortunate that there are still men and women of character willing to serve selflessly so that their fellow citizens can live securely. They deserve our respect. They have earned it.
It is appropriate to criticize police excesses. Police brutality can never be tolerated. But let’s not overlook all the hard work and sacrifices police officers make for their communities on a daily basis. Too often we forget that hard work and sacrifice — until we need their help.
It’s good to know that people around here are willing to show their appreciation and respect by turning out and standing up for the men and women in blue at these rallies. A little respect goes a long way.