Congress passed a $1.9 million COVID relief plan this past week that is being labeled the most audaciously ambitious social welfare legislation since the New Deal.
The sweeping “American Rescue Plan” passed without a single GOP vote in the Senate, so it is not surprising Republicans are attacking it mercilessly, including leveling dubious claims only a tiny portion of the funds actually go to COVID relief.
Critics charge only 9 percent of the funds are targeted toward actual COVID-related things. That’s only accurate if you define “COVID-related things” in the narrowest way.
Although it is true that of the $1.9 trillion, $265 billion — or about 8.5 percent of the bill — is specifically listed for things like COVID testing, protective gear, treatments, vaccines and distribution. But to say the rest of the stimulus package isn’t related to COVID, or the economic damage it caused, is stretching things. Republicans supported much of the same spending — although not as generously — during negotiations.
The largest part of the bill, $420 billion, is designated for direct stimulus payments to individuals to help with the financial struggles caused by the pandemic. For most people these are $1,400 payments. Another $350 billion is earmarked for extending additional unemployment benefits, and another $130 billion will be spent on measures to reopen public schools safely.
You could argue these funds aren’t “related” to the COVID pandemic, but the majority of Americans would probably disagree, at least according to recent polling. Regardless, you probably won’t hear the recipients of the checks complain too loudly.
Under most bipartisan analyses, roughly 60 to 85 percent of the money in the bill could reasonably be characterized as targeted relief to end the pandemic, revive the economy and provide Americans the financial relief they need to make it through this tough stretch.
Of course, not everyone will agree with that assessment. Over $130 billion of the Rescue Plan has been set aside for cities and counties nationwide to shore up their budgets. Missouri stands to get roughly $2.5 billion of that amount. Franklin County will receive over $20 million, Washington will get $2.59 million, Union will see $2.21 million, and St. Clair will get $867,000.
Some mayors and county executives are ecstatic. Others, including Franklin county officials, are unimpressed. They view their portion of the Rescue Plan as wasteful and unnecessary. They hold the view they don’t need to be “rescued” especially not from the federal government. They can’t spend all of the previous stimulus money they received, and they don’t need any more.
There is no denying there are funds in the 628-page bill that are earmarked for long-standing Democratic policy priorities that are not directly related to the current crisis. They include money for expanded tax credits over the next year for children, child care and family leave and an $86 billion commitment to protect the pensions of retirees whose multiemployer plans were in danger of insolvency.
From a policy perspective, it’s obvious these things don’t belong in a COVID-relief package. They might be worthwhile pursuing separately, but they don’t belong in this bill.
Even the bipartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget said nearly half of the package “will be spent on poorly targeted rebate checks and state and local government aid, including to households and governments that have experienced little or no financial loss.”
Our guess is that if the pandemic is quashed later this year as hoped and a robust economy resumes, few will care about the costs associated with this bill or its added impact on the federal deficit.