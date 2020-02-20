With the recent death of John Piontek, memories of the Washington Buds semi-pro baseball team bounced off the city park baseball field (now Ronsick Field) since John was an original member of the team, which was formed in 1955, the first year baseball lights were installed in Washington.
John played first base before moving to centerfield for the Buds, and he played for a number of years. He was one of the team’s more spirited players.
Other recent deaths of Bud players also brought back additional memories. Bob Tobben and Eldo Peters passed away in recent years.
It was in 1955 that Fran Aholt and Bill Miller, Sr., founded the Buds baseball team. Ray DeGreeff, coach at Borgia, was the first manager of the Buds.
Washington had lighting for softball fields but not for baseball until 1955. A citizens committee for night baseball was formed in 1954-55 to raise money for the lights. It was in February 1955 that the park board awarded a $5,492 contract for baseball lighting to Westinghouse. The contract included everything except transformers. The committee didn’t raise quite enough money to pay the total cost of the contract so the drive was extended. John McLaughlin, county engineer for Union Electric, pledged the company’s support and a number of Union Electric employees volunteered to help with the installation.
While the lights were being installed, a meeting was held to see how much interest there would be among players. The first meeting of players was held in March 1955 and a number of players showedup. The idea was to have a roster of 15 players. Players who showed an interest initially were John Piontek, Buddy Kappelmann, Les Eckelkamp, Fritz Kriete, Bob Tobben, Bud Toben, Harlan Kuddes, Ralph Machmann, Don Means, Bob Vossbrink, Eldo Peters, Herb Toben, Roland Harfst and Rich Strubberg.
The first practice brought additional players such as Moe Holtmeyer, Bill Lause, Ardell Schelich, Ken Siefert, Jim McDonald, Don Crismon, Tom Cline, Bob Gerstenhoen, Norm Meyer, Gus Kleekamp, Ed Maschmann, Larry Brinker, Gene Poepsel, Jim Gardner and Gene Harfst.
The lights were ready in early May. Work had to be done on the field and the first year of play it was a “Dust Bowl.” At times in the first season, play had to be stopped because of blowing dust.
After two practice games with New Haven, with the Buds winning both, the season opened on a Sunday night against Ballwin. The Buds lost, 17-10, with Kriete, Siefert and Holtmeyer on the mound for the Buds. Crismon hit two home runs and also had a double, driving in four runs. Bob Tobben also had a homer.
The first lineup for the Buds had Kappelmann at second base, Jim Holtmeyer at third, Bud Toben at shortstop, Piontek at first base and the outfielders were Ed Maschmann in centerfield, Bob Tobben in leftfield and Peters in rightfield. Crismon was the catcher. Heading up the pitching force were Kriete and Siefert.
There were many volunteers who helped at the games and who were known as the “background group.”
The Buds usually played two games a week and for several seasons played three games a week. The Buds later helped form the East Missouri League with teams from mainly St. Louis County and city. The Buds also booked games with teams from Illinois. Jefferson City also was a frequent opponent along with teams from the St. Louis Muny League. The Buds for a couple of seasons played the prison team at Jefferson City.
When the Buds team was started, many of the players hadn’t played baseball for several years. Washington had a rich history of baseball with its “town team” but that team was inactive during World War II since most players were in the military. The old “town team” became the Buds.
For almost a 10-year period, from 1945 to 1955, there were several teams that did play, such as the Buhr’s Club, the Plowhandles, the Nationals and Americans, but none that were considered the “town team.”