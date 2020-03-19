The current scare from the coronavirus isn’t the first time this nation has been confronted with a threat from a virus, or disease, and it has brought back memories from those years. But in this world of instant communication, and much world travel, the COVID-19 is receiving more attention, especially by the countless cancellations of events, travel bans, suspension of attendance at schools from pre-K to universities, even church attendance being affected, and other postponements of routine activities, it’s quite different from those other threats.
The chief words of advice we’ve been given is to wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, if possible stay at home and avoid large gatherings of any kind.
Many seniors remember the polio scare of the late 1930s and 1940s when that affliction crippled young people. A vaccine was developed to curb that health problem. There were other health threats such as from the flu, measles, small pox and the mumps to name a few. They could be deadly.
What makes this situation more serious as to the spread of the virus is the increase in travel to other countries and the large crowds that gather at concerts to sports, and other events. The people-to-people interaction has reached new highs because of the increase in activities. The virus has caused many of these activities to pause, to be restarted when the threat is curbed.
It is unfortunate that testing for this virus has been inadequate and the blame game is in full force. From health experts we hear that 70 millionto 150 million Americans could be infected. There’s another prediction that 20 to 60 percent of adults worldwide may end up being infected.
The unknown has ignited fears that hospitals may not have enough beds to handle the number of infected people. It’s well known that the trend has been to have less hospital beds due to shorter stays in those facilities because of advances in health care and to lower patient costs. When the virus had its origin in China and a large number of people became infected, hospitals couldn’t cope with the number of sick people. Some people fear that might happen in sections of the United States.
As in any crisis, the alarm bell can be heard and rumors abound and much of it is caused through the internet, social media. Often heard is “don’t panic.” Peggy Noonen, writing in The Wall Street Journal, called that response “rotten.” She added: “Don’t panic, in the current atmosphere, is a way of shutting up people who are using their imaginations as a protective tool. It’s an implication of cowardice by cowards. As for abundance of caution, at this point, in a worldwide crisis, the cautions we must take aren’t abundant, they’re reasonable and realistic.”
We have noted that many seniors and others aren’t in a state of panic. They’ve been through so many situations before, including involving health, economic problems, service in the military in combat, that they’ve learned to use reason and are realistic. Yes, they’re concerned about the virus, but we don’t see panic in them.