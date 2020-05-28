We published a picture in the Weekend Missourian of the start of construction at the old International Shoe Company factory on Second Street to convert it into an apartment complex. The old building, part of which dates to the early 1900s, is a warehouse of memories.
It once was the main industry in Washington. It seemed like just about everybody worked there — men and women — and during World War II, boys. You had to be age 16 to work there. In the days of the shoe factories in Washington, some workers spent their entire careers working in that field. In those days, many adults just had a grade school education and worked on the farm or had other jobs until they reached age 16 and then went to work at International.
Many jobs in the factory were monotonous. Workers were like machines, doing the same thing over and over and over, day after day, month after month, year after year. The employees on piecework were paid more and they were like machines with motors. The piecework pay was good. We know because we saw some of their checks while working at a grade school age as a grocery bagger at Mauntel’s Department Store for 12 1/2 cents an hour. Those piecework checks looked so big to us!
In those years, many of the workers lived close to International and could walk to and from work. Their houses are still standing. Some workers who lived in the east part of the city also walked to work, which was some distance, more than a mile. Many of the workers did not have cars and more than one job. During the war, of course, new cars were not made and there was rationing of gasoline and tires.
During World War II, high school boys worked at International before and after school and on Saturdays. International made shoes and boots for the military. That’s when that steel fence was erected for security reasons. It was far-fetched but since it was defense work, there were fears of sabotage. After all, World War II was an era when blackouts were held for fear of bombings and Civil Defense was a major concern.
We don’t know the exact number of who were employed at International but it was more than 1,000 workers during the company’s peak years.
We remember there were rumors that International worked to keep other industries out of Washington because the company didn’t want to lose any of its workers. At different times there were other shoe factories in Washington and in surroundings towns. In Washington there were KDK and later Deb Shoe in the east part of the city. KDK and Deb didn’t last as long as International.
The shoe industry was key to the economy in Washington and other nearby towns. There was spin-off work from International, such as the printing of shoe box labels. The Missourian printed labels for International for many of its factories. The company was a demanding customer. It was tough work since so many changes had to be made in the labels. During the war, a number of women operated the label presses — some handfed, others automatic. That label printing sustained the newspaper during the war years because advertising was down during the war.
International did pretty well going into the 1950s, but its work here phased out in 1959-61 and the plant was closed. It was in the 1950s that the Chamber of Commerce began to work hard to bring in new industries. The Civic Industrial Corporation was formed with the sole mission of attracting new industries. The work for new and expanding industries continues today. We have gone from the old shoe factories era to high-tech industries.
Education has played an important role. The educational level in the shoe factory era was at the grade school level at best and gradually it reached the high school and college height. There were many workers in the shoe factory era who were very intelligent but did not have the opportunities for even a high school education, especially if they lived in a rural area.
A skilled workforce is vital today. There is a shortage of skilled workers in many areas. Industries seek trainable workers also.
We shouldn’t look down at the shoe factory era because it was an economic driver. We remember hearing what a Washington banker said in the shoe factory era. The workers may not make that much money, he said, but these people are resourceful and make a dollar go far. They hunt, fish, have gardens, buy homes and pay their debts.
We should add that those workers also took good care of their families.