Benjamin Hochman, sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and an author, brought back memories of Frank Saucier, who grew up in Washington, and played briefly for the old St. Louis Browns in 1951, with a story that was published last Sunday. The story had this headline: “Browns’ Saucier: St. Louis’ Best That Never Was.” That was an insightful and accurate description of Frank. He was one of the best athletes, if not the greatest, ever to attend Washington High School.
His major league career was limited due to the Korean War. The Navy called him back to active duty and that ended his major league baseball career in the spring of 1952.
After graduating from Washington High at age 16, then starting college, as World War II was winding down, he joined the Navy, which sent him to college as preparation for becoming an officer. At age 18 he was commissioned as an ensign, and was assigned to a ship in the Pacific Theatre, where he saw action in the final months of the war. Because of his young age, he was granted a waiver to be commissioned an officer. Then it was back to Westminster College at Fulton, where he was a star athlete in basketball and baseball and earned a degree.
Then came two years of minor league baseball in Texas, at Wichita Falls in 1949 in the Big State league, and in 1950 with the San Antonio Missions, in the Texas League. At Wichita Falls he led all professional baseball in hitting with a .446 average. With San Antonio the next year he hit .343 and was named the 1950 “Minor League Player of the Year.” San Antonio was the Texas League champions that year. While in Texas, he invested in an oil well that was successful and having been just ried, he thought about a business career.
Frank and his wife visited in Washington after the 1950 season and although the St. Louis Browns wanted to sign him for the 1951 season, he declined because of the low salary and the fact that he was looking into a business career in oil in Oklahoma and Texas. Minor league players were paid about $5,000 a year in those years and many major league players were paid $10,000 a year.
In the early summer of 1951, Bill Veeck, owner of the Browns, came to Frank’s parents’ home in Washington, where Frank and his wife were staying, about midnight and after a five-hour round of negotiations, Frank agreed to the terms offered by Veeck. Since he missed spring training, Frank rushed to get in shape and developed a shoulder problem, which hampered his throwing and hitting abilities.
He played in only 18 games with the Browns in 1951 and only had one hit. His injury sidelined him for most of the games that season. During spring training in 1952, the Navy called him back to duty. After that tour, he gave up on a professional baseball career, returned to Texas and had a successful business career.
Hochman, who wrote the book, “St. Louis Cardinals,The Big 50,” and who visited the Washington Library last year, wrote in the Post-Dispatch story Saucier’s batting for the college was so good the college named the baseball field after him. Most of the stories about Frank’s pro baseball career center on the game in 1951 when Veeck inserted a dwarf, 3-foot-7 Eddie Gaedel, to bat for Frank. Gaedel was walked and a runner for him immediately was made by the Browns’ manager, Zack Taylor. Frank told The New York Times in 1991 that Veeck’s action in inserting the dwarf in the game “was one of the greatest acts of show business I’d ever seen.” It upset many fans from Washington who went to the game to see Frank play. Being replaced by a pinch hitter who was a dwarf is what many baseball fans unfortunately remember about Frank.
Frank, 93, lives in Amarillo, Texas, with his daughter Sara.