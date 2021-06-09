The 77th anniversary of D-Day, which was Sunday, June 6, is well remembered by people still with us who lived during World War II and experienced what was one of the most historic events in this country’s history.
The Allied Forces’ invasion of France on Normandy beaches was the largest ground military invasion in the history of the world, and it led to the liberation not only of France but of other countries in Europe that Germany had invaded and occupied as well. It was the major assault of the war on Nazi-occupied Europe.
News of the invasion prompted the ringing of church bells and prayers in the U.S. For families who had loved ones serving in the U.S. military in that sector of the war, it created great anxiety about their safety, particularly the troops stationed in England where the invasion training took place.
It was bloody battle on the beaches that became known by their code names: Omaha, Utah, Juno, Sword and Gold. The Allied Forces numbered more than 150,000 troops, mainly from the U.S. More than 7,000 Naval vessels and thousands of aircraft were involved. Landing in France before the beach assaults were paratroopers and infantrymen in gliders. The Germans knew that France likely was the site of the invasion but didn’t know where. American and British intelligence units did an excellent job in keeping the exact locations secret.
However, the beaches where the invasion occurred were well fortified, and on D-Day, 4,414 Allied troops were killed, and more than 5,000 were wounded. The estimate is that, on the German side, several thousand were killed or wounded.
It was several weeks before the War Department could notify families of those troops killed or wounded. There were Franklin County members of the military who were killed, wounded or missing in action.
The memorial activities usually held in Normandy at cemeteries, monuments and villages near the invasion beaches to mark D-Day were limited in attendance due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most historic events fade a bit with time. That’s true of D-Day, but it’s important to keep the legacy of it alive for future generations of Americans so they can appreciate the sacrifices that the Greatest Generation made for this country.