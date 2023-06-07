For people who were alive June 6, 1944, that date will never leave their minds. It was 79 years ago this week that D-Day (Operation Overlord) occurred. That’s when Allied Forces hit five beaches on the coast of France in what turned out to be the beginning of the end of Hitler’s Nazi Germany.
It was the greatest amphibious assault in the history of the world!
American troops invaded France on Utah and Omaha beaches, British forces landed on Gold and Sword beaches and Canadian infantry came ashore at Juno beach. Other countries that were part of the Allied Forces participated in the assault.
The troops were aided by 3,467 heavy bombers, 1,645 medium bombers, more than 5,000 fighter aircraft, 900 C-47s carrying paratroopers, 1,500 gliders bearing infantry and miscellaneous other aircraft that had roles in the invasion. The naval support was the largest military armada ever assembled. There were 2,727 battleships, destroyers, minesweepers, cruisers and larger landing craft, and more than 2,600 smaller landing crafts. These statistics are from a book on D-Day published by Time Magazine.
While D-Day was greeted by Americans on the home front with high anticipation, it also was a cause of great concern by parents who had sons and daughters in the military who had been stationed in England training for the assault. Many people at home went to their churches to pray for their loved ones. It was later in June when the D-Day causality list reached the home front. It was a bloody assault. The estimated total casualties for the United States was 135,000, including 29,000 killed and 106,000 wounded and missing in action.
For those who can still recall that fateful day, it is a powerful memory — something they will never forget. Nor should we.
It was a time when American exceptionalism and bravery were on full display.