The plumes of black smoke and images of sick and dead animals after the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, have faded from the news cycle. The best response to the tragedy is Congress enacting new rules for freight rail, but that is still far away.

Freight rail carriers have vowed to upgrade their safety procedures after the tragedy. However, those actions are voluntary. A freight train derailment Monday morning in southeastern Pennsylvania, which briefly triggered evacuations, is a reminder of the dangers and unease that remain.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.