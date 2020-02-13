Later this month, the East-West Gateway Council of Governments will consider initiating a study to examine regional governance of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
Regional governance of the airport could include representation and investment from Franklin and other outlying counties that comprise the greater St. Louis Metropolitan region.
That is if Bridgeton Mayor Terry Briggs’ plan is included in the study’s recommendations.
In the wake of the recent failed privatization effort, Briggs and others have floated a proposal that would establish a regional Transportation Development District across the greater St. Louis metropolitan region. It would encompass Franklin, Jefferson and St. Charles counties in addition to counties in Illinois.
The money generated by the transportation taxing district would be used to acquire the airport from the city of St. Louis, pay off its debt and fund the necessary capital improvements to revitalize and transform it.
Regional governance of the airport is not a new concept. St. Charles County Executive and current Chairman of East-West Steve Ehlmann made that point in a recent op/ed in the St. Louis Business Journal.
But it is an idea that has some new-found traction given the recent and seriously-flawed attempt to have someone other than the city of St. Louis own and operate one of the most important transportation assets in the region.
Would residents of Franklin County ever endorse a new tax to fund Lambert International Airport? It would be a tough sell given our already high sales tax levies. In fact, it would be a long shot.
But it isn’t an idea that shouldn’t be dismissed outright.
Whether we acknowledge it or not, Franklin County has a stake in St. Louis and by extension its airport. Our fortunes are tied in no small way to the fortunes of the St. Louis region. Our county’s close proximity to St. Louis makes it so.
A significant portion of our population commutes to St. Louis for employment. Our businesses and industries serve and support St. Louis clients. Our residents travel to St. Louis to enjoy cultural and sporting events. And every day, people travel from our county to the St. Louis airport to catch a flight.
We may not like it, but as St. Louis goes, so does Franklin County. If the St. Louis airport thrives, we will feel the ripple effect. Likewise, should it decline — as many contend it already has — we are so impacted.
That is why taking a look at a regional approach to governing St. Louis’ airport makes sense.