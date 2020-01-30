It’s hardly the most glamorous task that has to be handled by city governments, but it’s an important one and if the service isn’t first-rate, city officials will hear from John and Susie Q. Public. Trash collections for residents is one city service that is expected by urban dwellers.
City residents want dependable service at a reasonable cost.
Washington has operated its own trash pickup service for a long time — perhaps for 50 years — and now has just about decided to turn it over to a private company. The decision will be made soon by the council and mayor. The city is considering four bids and one has been recommended by Public Works Director John Nilges and staff. The recommended bid is from Waste Connections of St. Louis County. The cost to residents would be the same as now. Waste Connections handles trash collections for Union, St. Clair, Pacific and other area cities.
The city has been providing a good service, but the recycling era arrived and that added to the cost of handling those items — it’s labor intensive in hand separating the recycled items. The market for recycled items is not good now and the city operates the service at a loss.
The service proposed is the same as now — weekly collections with recycled items picked up every two weeks. The city’s cost would be $1.1 million annually. That was not the low bid but considered the best by all city rating standards. The bids were all fairly close.
Fifty years ago the city decided to make trash collections a municipal service. There were complaints abouservice from the private company that provided the service. It was in January 1970 that the council and Mayor Dick Hirschl decided to go into the trash collection business. The council terminated its contract with the private vendor, authorized the purchase of two sanitation trucks and by Feb. 1, 1970, was ready to give twice a week collection service.
Councilman Virgil Engemann in 1970 said because of the poor service, the city was in a “crisis” situation. Councilman Jim Krafft asked a number of questions. The mayor explained the city had done a lot of research on the matter. The council vote was unanimous to operate the service. Mayor Hirschl said it would be a pilot program.
The city expected revenue from the program would be between $40,000 and $42,000 a year in 1970.
The service has been upgraded and expanded with recycling collections over the years and residents apparently have been satisfied with the service. Few complaints have been heard.
Handling recyclable items and the cost associated with it has motivated the city to turn the service over to a private company.
As mentioned at the beginning of this column, the citizens want dependable service at a reasonable cost. As long as that happens, it’s a safe bet the city will not get back into the trash and recyclable collections operations. Service and cost to residents are the main considerations.