There is nothing more American than a Fourth of July fireworks display. That’s why it’s shaping up to be a good weekend for those who appreciate the booms and bursts of light and color that illuminate skies during Independence Day celebrations.
We are fortunate to have some options this year.
The city of Union will hold its “Fireworks Festivities” at Veterans Memorial Park at approximately 9-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3. The event is sponsored by the city of Union, with the support of a number of area businesses.
Washington will hold its “Star Spangled Fourth” fireworks display Sunday, July 4, at the amphitheater at the Washington Town & Country Fairgrounds. Gates to the fairgrounds will open at 5 p.m., with the festival beginning at 6 p.m. The fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.
We have a feeling that after a pandemic year, these events will be well attended. They should be if for no other reason than to support the many volunteers, community organizations and businesses that have contributed to make them a success.
We encourage people to take advantage of these free events, which feature music, concessions and a family-friendly atmosphere.
Both events have been exceptional in past years.
Happy Fourth of July!