Thank God the shooter’s gun jammed.
It likely prevented further loss of life in the latest school shooting, which occurred Monday at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. That was the sentiment of some students and law enforcement officials, according to news reports.
Still, the gun jam didn’t prevent the deaths of a teacher, a 16-year-old sophomore and gunshot wounds to several other students. Neither did the fact that the school was locked or that there were seven security officers on duty when the shooting took place. The gunman, a former student, was killed by police who responded immediately and courageously unlike in Uvalde, Texas. Their heroism as well as the school’s active shooter/intruder training likely saved many more lives.
This wasn’t Robb Elementary in Uvalde or Columbine or Sandy Hook or Marjory Stoneman Douglas — places many of us had never heard of before the school shootings there. This was less than an hour away from Franklin County. This school shooting was close to home.
Now Central Visual and Performing Arts High School will be inextricably linked with the mass shootings that occurred in their halls and on their campuses.
The trauma the students endured Monday at the school was heartbreaking. The local news reports we all saw does not begin to tell the full, horrific story of the pain and anguish these students will likely endure for the rest of their lives. It is gut-wrenching to watch the aftermath of a school shooting. It is hard to comprehend something so evil occurring in place that should be a refuge for safety — whether in our backyards or any place in America.
It’s hard to comprehend why today’s students have to learn code words for active shooters and master lockdown drills so they have a better chance of surviving school or why they are writing goodbye notes and wills, just in case. Or why the state of Texas recently sent DNA kits home to public school students in the event they are needed to help identify bodies in emergency situations as in the aftermath of the Robb Elementary School shooting when authorities had trouble identifying the bodies of students because they were so mangled.
On Tuesday, police reported that the 19-year-old gunman involved in Monday’s shooting was armed with an AR-15- style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition — a common denominator in many of these mass shootings.
Congress passed a tepid gun-control measure earlier this year in the wake of the Uvalde tragedy — the first in decades. It’s obvious more needs to be done.
We are not alone in that view. A growing majority of Americans of all backgrounds favor common-sense gun safety measures — things like expanding background checks, banning high-capacity gun magazines and even banning military-style semi-automatic assault weapons entirely.
A great nation that fails to protect its children is not worthy of that name. And make no mistake, we are doing a lousy job of protecting our children in America. Education Week reported Tuesday that there have been 40 school shootings this year that resulted in injuries or deaths, the most in a single year since the organization began tracking such incidents in 2018. All told, there have been 132 school shootings since 2018.
Despite better training and the heroics of teachers and police, students and teachers are still being gunned down in our schools in increasing numbers. That is our reality.
It begs the question: When are we as a nation going to summon the courage to protect our children?