There are some people who believe reading printed matter is a relic of years past. They should attend Family Reading Night of which The Missourian is the lead sponsor. The printed words are alive and stimulating.
The 20th annual Family Reading Night was held last Friday at Washington Middle School. Another crowd of about 500 area adults and children attended. After taking the Oath of Reading administered by Circuit Judge Craig E. Hellmann, the children enjoyed a presentation by Author/illustrator Peter H. Reynolds of the Boston area, who interacted very well with the children while reading and presenting his newest book, “Be You!”
As usual, reading sessions were held in classrooms. Community leaders and high school students read books to the children. There was a section in the school lobby set aside for creative activities, and the Franklin County Humane Society had dogs to pet in the gym, which was a joyful treat for children.
The finale was a performance of “The Boy Who Cried Wolf” by the Washington Police Department. More than 80 baskets, buckets and bags of books were given to children who visited two or more reading rooms and were eligible for the drawings. The books were donated by local organizations, businesses and individuals.
The theme for the night was “Be a Reader.”
The Missourian is thankful to Dawn Kitchell, who chaired the event as she has for 20 years. Dawn is the newspaper’s educational services director and directs The Missourian’s Newspaper In Education program. Two of the other main sponsors are the Washington School District and the Washington Optimist Club. Support also is given by Pepsi Cola Bottling Co., New Haven, the WHS football team, Washington NEA, Washington Public Library and Neighborhood Reads Bookstore. The event would not be possible without the help from the planning committee and more than 100 volunteers. The Missourian is thankful for their assistance.
The free Family Reading Night has become a tradition for this area. Its purpose is to encourage family reading. The program’s popularity is evident from the attendance it draws.