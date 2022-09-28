Congratulations to the winners of the Missourian’s 2022 Reader’s Choice Awards. The 28th edition of this contest was our biggest yet with more than 6,000 of our readers casting more than 50,000 votes for their favorite local businesses in dozens of categories.
The Reader’s Choice Awards celebrate and recognize the best our business community has to offer as selected by the people who patronize them.
Here is how the contest works: Each year we ask our newspaper readers and visitors to our website to cast ballots for their favorite businesses in five broad categories — shopping, entertainment, food and drink, services and health and fitness. Voting took place from June 22-July 20. Readers were free to cast votes in as many or as few of the 49 categories as they wished but we only counted ballots where 25 percent of the categories were completed. In each category, our readers could either select a name from a list we provided or write in a name of their own choosing. Voters were permitted to submit multiple ballots, though few did.
The response to this year’s contest was overwhelming!
We received more ballots and more votes than ever before in the history of the contest. A total of 5,998 people voted for their favorite businesses online while several hundred more people mailed in their ballots.
Our readers chose businesses across Franklin County and, as usual, there were some surprises, with new winners in some of the categories this year while in other categories, our readers chose the same business they have for the past 28 years as being the best of the best.
We featured the winners in a special supplement that appeared in the Sept. 24-25 Weekend Missourian. That special section also will appear on our website, emissourian.com, later this week.
Our readers have spoken. The winning businesses are the “people’s choices.” Now we encourage you to check these businesses out and better yet, patronize them if you don’t already. If you are in need of a particular service or product, or are just looking for someplace new to dine, you should consider the businesses that have received a Reader’s Choice Award. They have impressed our readers. They have earned their trust.
We have a vibrant local business community. It’s one of the reasons why people enjoy living here so much. You can get everything you need right here at home from people who are invested in our community and who care about its future. These businesses drive our local economy. Please consider that before you go online or travel elsewhere to do your shopping.
Shop local. Eat local. Read local. And when you do, consider the 2022 Reader’s Choice businesses. They are doing it right.