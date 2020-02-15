Regular readers of this space have read our laments on what’s wrong with the Democratic Party and in particular the issues Democratic presidential candidates are pushing this election cycle.
If you disagree with our take on the state of the union of the Democratic Party, we invite you to consider the learned views of Democratic political consultant James Carville.
Carville, known as the Ragin’ Cajun, summed it up bluntly in a recent interview with Vox.com:
“We have candidates on the debate stage talking about open borders and decriminalizing illegal immigration. They’re talking about doing away with nuclear energy and fracking. You’ve got Bernie Sanders talking about letting criminals and terrorists vote from jail cells.
“It doesn’t matter what you think about any of that, or if there are good arguments — talking about that is not how you win a national election. It’s not how you become a majoritarian party...”
Carville railed against these controversial political issues and others like free college tuition and debt forgiveness, saying most people aren’t into all of this “distracting manure (he used another term that rhymes with hit).”
He correctly said most people don’t care about any of these issues. They have lives to lead. They have kids. They have parents that are sick. According to Carville, that’s what Democrats need to talk about. That’s all we should talk about, he argued.
The Ragin’ Cajun has a point. People don’t want to hear about this manure.