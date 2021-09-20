Area racing fans rejoiced this week over the announcement that St. Louis has landed a NASCAR Cup Series race.
There is much percolating in the sports world right now. The suddenly resurgent Cardinals are pushing for a playoff run, Mizzou is poised to make some noise in the SEC on the gridiron, and the Blues are about to start camp for the upcoming 2021-22 campaign.
But if you are NASCAR fan — and there are a bunch in this area — there was nothing more exciting than learning that a NASCAR Cup race was coming to World Wide Technology Raceway next June.
It means local NASCAR fans won’t have to travel far to experience their passion. The track is located a few minutes from downtown St. Louis in Madison County, Illinois.
Anyone who follows NASCAR understands the magnitude of this news. This will be the first NASCAR Cup race held in the St. Louis area.
A NASCAR Cup race is a huge deal for the host track and city. The economic impact to the area will be substantial. Those who follow the sport say the race will be transformative for our region. That’s not hyperbole.
The 1.25-mile asymmetrical oval track has hosted other NASCAR national series races in the past, but the June 5 event will be the first for NASCAR’s top division.
Much of the credit for landing this race goes to Curtis Francois, who acquired the race track in 2011 at a time when it was slated for demolition. The former racer and real estate developer immediately went to work revitalizing the facility. Major investments in the track have paid off. So has believing in grassroots racing fans and the St. Louis market.
Francois’ vision for the race track is coming into focus. His dream is being realized. Local racing fans are the beneficiaries of that vision. No doubt, they will be racing to World Wide Technology Raceway next June to attend this inaugural event.