Missouri’s new ban on texting and driving goes into effect Monday. While not perfect, it is an important step forward in addressing what many consider the greatest threat to driver safety.
No one disputes that texting and driving is dangerous. In fact, safety experts say it is one of the most dangerous forms of distracted driving. Yet it is alarmingly commonplace on Missouri roads and highways. Ask any law enforcement officer and they will tell you that the problem is ubiquitous.
That’s why the Siddens Bening Hands-Free Law – named after two Missourians who lost their lives in traffic crashes – is necessary and overdue. Until this year, Missouri was one of only two states that sanctioned texting and driving for those over 21.
Starting Monday, all Missouri drivers are prohibited from manually typing, scrolling or holding their cell phone while driving. Initially, warnings will be issued by law enforcement officials for those who violate the law. Fines for breaking the law won’t begin until Jan. 1, 2025.
Some, including local legislators, say the law wasn’t drafted precisely enough and is “too vague.” Others argue that the bill’s intent is undermined by making texting and driving a secondary offense as opposed to a primary offense. Because it is a secondary offense, police can’t use the law as the basis to pull someone over.
We agree with the critics of the bill that say that texting and driving should be a primary offense. But, regardless of the new law’s deficiencies, it is still a step forward. We hope it will serve as a deterrent to texting and driving. Anything is better than nothing and the attention and public awareness the new law is generating is important. Like so many dangerous habits, education is a key factor in preventing the behavior. The new law will help in that regard. Similar laws in other states, including Georgia, have helped reduce traffic accidents and fatalities.
For those who dismiss the new law as more government overreach, we remind them that distracted driving is a leading cause of crashes and fatalities in Missouri and in Franklin County. The state reports that between 2012 and 2021, there were nearly 200,000 distracted driving-related crashes in Missouri, resulting in at least 801 fatalities. That’s unacceptable in our view.
We need to take this issue more seriously and we believe the new law, while not perfect, will help.
