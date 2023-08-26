Missouri’s new ban on texting and driving goes into effect Monday. While not perfect, it is an important step forward in addressing what many consider the greatest threat to driver safety.

No one disputes that texting and driving is dangerous. In fact, safety experts say it is one of the most dangerous forms of distracted driving. Yet it is alarmingly commonplace on Missouri roads and highways. Ask any law enforcement officer and they will tell you that the problem is ubiquitous.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.