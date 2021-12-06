It is widely understood that texting and driving is dangerous. No one disputes this. In fact, safety experts say it is one of the most dangerous forms of distracted driving.
Yet it is alarmingly commonplace on Missouri roads and highways — or for that matter, on any roadway in the country. Chances are pretty good that any time you glance at the vehicle next to you while driving, the other driver is fiddling with their phone.
Too many of us do it despite the obvious risks.
Sending or reading the average text takes your eyes off the road for five seconds. At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. That’s more than enough time to get in a life-altering accident.
Reports show texting and driving makes a crash up to 23 times more likely. A recent study revealed that distracted driving is six times more dangerous than drunk driving. Consider that more than 220 million people in the U.S. subscribe to wireless services, and it is estimated that as many as 80 percent of those subscribers use their phones while driving.
This probably explains why texting and driving accidents are increasing at startlingly high rates in Missouri.
Yet texting and driving is legal in our state if you are over 21 years of age. Missouri and Montana are the only two states in the country that sanction this risky behavior.
Currently in Missouri, drivers younger than 22 are barred from using electronic wireless devices to text or to send messages while driving. But if you are over 21, there is no prohibition. If you cross that age threshold, suddenly, magically, you are mature enough to engage in this dangerous activity.
Rep. Wayne Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau, wants to change that. He has prefiled a bill that would make it unlawful to text while driving, regardless of age. That makes sense to us. Age has no bearing on this activity. We say that confidently from our own experience.
You cannot drive safely unless the task of driving has your full attention. It doesn’t matter how old you are. Take your eyes off the road, and you increase the chances of crashing, plain and simple. If it is appropriate to ban this activity for young people, then it makes sense to ban the activity for everyone.
Of course, critics will argue that just because there is a new law on the books banning all texting while driving, it doesn’t mean it will be an effective deterrent. That may be true, but law enforcement is likely to take this law more seriously if there is a complete ban — especially if it is coupled with an aggressive public awareness campaign. And that is exactly what our state needs.
Regardless, the current law is silly. It’s time to take this issue more seriously in Missouri.