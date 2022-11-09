While many of us were enjoying a carefree Fall weekend, teams of volunteers and professionals continued the search for Kenny Loudermilk, a paraglider who crashed into the Missouri River at Washington almost two weeks ago.

We have been impressed with the diligence of this team, which has included members of the Missouri Highway Patrol, the Washington Fire Department, local law enforcement, the Mid-Missouri Sheriff’s Dive Team and private search teams. This dedicated and professional group has gone above and beyond to bring closure to Loudermilk’s family.