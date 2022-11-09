While many of us were enjoying a carefree Fall weekend, teams of volunteers and professionals continued the search for Kenny Loudermilk, a paraglider who crashed into the Missouri River at Washington almost two weeks ago.
We have been impressed with the diligence of this team, which has included members of the Missouri Highway Patrol, the Washington Fire Department, local law enforcement, the Mid-Missouri Sheriff’s Dive Team and private search teams. This dedicated and professional group has gone above and beyond to bring closure to Loudermilk’s family.
They have been conducting a search and recovery operation using helicopters, boats and sonar every day since Loudermilk went into the river Oct. 26.
Underwater search-and-recovery divers also have been used in the search.
The search was still underway Tuesday as The Missourian went to press. Hundreds of man hours have been devoted to this cause according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. While the patrol acknowledged that the search may be scaled back, it is still very much an ongoing mission.
Underwater body recovery is a complex and often extremely dangerous business especially in the swift-moving Missouri River. The water is cold and underwater visibility is virtually non-existent. Conditions can change in a matter of seconds. Recovering a body in this environment is treacherous work. And emotionally difficult.
Yet these teams have gone about their task with purpose and professionalism knowing they are making a difference for the family and friends of a paraglider they have never met.
Closure can be hard to come by when a loved one dies in a water accident, especially in a river like the Missouri. Sometimes the person is found quickly. Other times, due to conditions and the current, the search can take a long time.
Regardless, we owe a debt of gratitude to those that stand ready to assist in these difficult situations so the families can have some sense of finality.