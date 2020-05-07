In 2018 Missouri voters by a strong majority, 62 percent, voted for Clean Missouri, a measure to clean up abuses in the political and lobbying system in the state Capitol.
Included in it was a provision to put redistricting authority in the hands of a nonpartisan demographer chosen by the Senate majority and minority leaders. A bipartisan commission would be able to make changes to the proposed House and Senate boundaries with approval of 70 percent of its members.
This provision emphasizes fairness in the drawing of the boundaries, which now favor Republican incumbents. If more fairness is brought to the drawing of legislative boundaries, the fear by Republicans is that more Democrats would be elected.
The pending legislation would put the redistricting provision on the November ballot, which would shift redistricting to a bipartisan commission, which would emphasize compactness of districts over partisan fairness and competitiveness. The old system, which favored the party in power, has Franklin County represented in the House by four state representatives — all Republicans. Washington has two Republican state representatives. The present boundaries are very confusing to voters except they are in the hands of Republicans.
Franklin County is represented by one Republican state senator.
If there ever was blatant gerrymandering evident, it is in the boundaries Missouri now has in House legislative districts.
One of the most insulting remarks made by some Republican officials to voters after Clean Missouri was approved was that voters didn’t understand what they were voting for. We beg to differ. Voters knew what they were voting for in Clean Missouri and that was to eliminate special interests’ control of the political process in Jefferson City. That included the lack of fairness in the drawing of legislative districts’ boundaries.
The legislative plans in the General Assembly now to change the redistricting process would eliminate the constitutional requirements for fairness, transparency and independence in redistricting. Republicans are trying to rush their redistricting election proposal through before this session ends later this month. They are aided by a lack of transparency due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The current moves to eliminate the redistricting provision in Clean Missouri is more of a punch in the faces of Missouri voters than just a slap!