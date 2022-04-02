Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked lofty conversations on protecting and preserving democracy. Those conversations are important, because when democracy is threatened anywhere, it is threatened here.
Closer to home, Franklin County residents have an opportunity to protect and preserve democracy next week. By voting in Tuesday’s municipal elections, we can affirm one of our most precious freedoms.
There’s no better way to protect democracy than by participating in it. No matter what you believe or whom you support, it is important to exercise the fundamental right of our democracy. In America, we believe voting is more than a right, it is our civic duty. How often have we heard that?
Yet sadly, an increasing number of potential voters are opting not to perform their “duty” in municipal elections. If history is an indication, only a small percentage of us will exercise that right next week.
Last year, only 6.88 percent of registered Franklin County voters bothered to cast a ballot in the April election — a historic low.
Low voter turnout in local elections is disheartening and ironic, given that most of the things that impact our daily lives happen on a local level and are influenced by decisions made by local governmental entities. Low turnout means important local issues are determined by a limited group of voters.
The COVID-19 pandemic may have been a factor in last year’s abysmal turnout. Perhaps voters felt the races on the 2021 April ballot weren’t that consequential.
That isn’t the case this year. There are plenty of spirited races across the county for a variety of local offices, including the mayors of Washington and Pacific, as well as numerous council and board of aldermen positions. Voters will weigh in on school board seats in numerous districts and for trustees on East Central College’s governing board, among other races.
The candidate profiles published in the past few editions of The Missourian suggest there are many strong candidates to choose from in these races.
Rather than tell you who we think you should vote for in each of these races, we encourage you to choose the candidate who cares more about the community or who respects the office, rather than a candidate motivated by partisan politics.
A quick assessment of the current chaos and dysfunction on the national and state level is a clear reminder of why we don’t need any more of that toxicity on the local level. There is a national effort underway to install partisan loyalists in every local office despite the fact that our local elections are intentionally nonpartisan. Reject those candidates.
Instead, pick the local candidates who have the best minds, those with management and financial experience and skills to balance a budget and those who know how to solve problems by connecting people to suitable resources and other people. These attributes are more important than sharp political elbows.
Vote for the candidates who possesses character, integrity and who are willing to listen to their constituents, even when they hold opposing views on an issue. Listening is an often overlooked quality, but a key one for any leadership position. So is the ability to get along with people.
Pick the candidate who is willing to check their ego at the door and someone who listens carefully to the advice of the city or the school districts’ staff. More often than not, they know more than the elected officials do.
We can do better than last year’s 6.88 percent voter turnout. Democracy is in our hands. We need to take care of it. If we want to protect and preserve our democracy, we need to participate in it.
Get out and vote Tuesday!