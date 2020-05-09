For some time we’ve read and heard that there is a woman who predicted future pandemics in the world as far back as the 1990s. Her name is Laurie Garrett, New York, who is a prize-winning journalist/author. Frank Bruni of The New York Times wrote a column about her that was in the May 3 issue.
In her 1994 bestseller, “’The Coming Plague,” and in other writings, she predicted a pandemic like the one we have. She also has given speeches about her beliefs.
Bruni interviewed her and wrote that the drug that has given hope to fight the virus, remdesivir, “probably isn’t our ticket out,” and the strongest claim so far is that it shortens the recovery time of COVID-19 for patients. Garrett said a cure or vaccine is needed. She doesn’t see the development of a vaccine in the next year and predicts the virus will remain a threat much longer than that.
She told Bruni that the virus is going to come in waves. “There will be no tsunami that comes across America all at once and then retreats all at once.” It will come in microwaves, in one place or another, “and it is going to affect how people think about all kinds of things.”
Garrett told Bruni that people will re-evaluate the importance of travel, whether to use mass transit, revisit the need to have face-to-face meetings and will reappraise having their kids go to college out of state.
About going back to normal, Garrett said it didn’t happen after 9/11. What happened was that a whole new normal was created by people. America was turned into an antiterror state. It affected everything, like showing an ID to enter buildings, walking through metal detectors, and not being able to get on airplanes the same way again. That’s what is going to happen with this.
Garrett’s thoughts stimulate thinking about what’s going to happen in the future. She’s shocked that America isn’t in a position to lead a global response to this crisis in part because science and scientists have been degraded under President Trump.
But she argues America has never been sufficiently invested in public health, which more or less was the conclusion she has reached.
Maybe America will begin to do so after this pandemic.