The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) issued another ominous warning about the federal budget earlier this week.
The federal government will spend $1 trillion more than it will collect this year and deficits will reach or exceed that threshold every year for the foreseeable future.
That’s right, $1 trillion.
Stated another way, in 2020, the U.S. will spend $1.28 for every $1 that it collects in revenue.
CBO Budget Director Phillip Swagel warned that the budget is on an unsustainable path, noting that “Not since World War II has the country seen deficits during times of low employment that are as large as we project.”
By the end of the decade, the federal debt is projected to be almost equal to the GDP, the highest level since 1946, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The federal government is testing the notion that deficits don’t matter.
A soaring stock market, virtually nonexistent unemployment and low interest rates have caused politicians and the public to gloss over our government’s most serious and longest-running failure.
We are spending ourselves to oblivion and no one seems to care. The CBO’s latest deficit forecast was met with profound indifference.
There was a time when at least Republicans would decry the debt as a serious threat to our country. Indeed, President Trump campaigned on the very notion during his 2016 campaign, promising to pay off the federal debt within eight years.
But the tax cuts he championed, which he argued would pay for themselves, have only exacerbated the federal deficit. The CBO, a nonpartisan arm of Congress, estimates that the new tax cuts will pay for less than one quarter of itself.
Republicans have long argued government ought to be run like a business. Yet no business can survive by spending more than it takes in. It will go bankrupt. That’s just common sense.
If this country encounters another recession which causes the stock market to collapse and the economy to tank, and China declines to finance our debt, that is exactly where this country is headed.