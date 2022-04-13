This is Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy’s last week in office. In many ways, it is the end of an era. Lucy was one of the best mayors to ever serve our city. You would be hard-pressed to find a more effective leader or a better ambassador for our community.
In terms of professionalism and class, Lucy raised the bar at city hall.
In an era of intense partisanship, she was a consensus builder, someone who listened to people – especially those with opposing views – and above all respected people. That’s what good leaders do.
After serving 12 years, Lucy decided against running for a fourth term so she could spend more time with her family. Had she run again, she likely would have coasted to another easy win. Lucy was an extremely popular mayor. People identified with her big heart and her enthusiasm for the job and for the community. Her passion was contagious. Voters responded to these qualities by rewarding her with landslide victories.
One of Lucy’s most endearing qualities was that she possessed a powerful sense of gratitude for having been born and raised in Washington. She would tell anyone she encountered how lucky she was to be the mayor of the town she loved. It wasn’t just talk. It wasn’t an act. It was genuine and heartfelt.
Lucy was the face of Washington in interactions and dealings with other leaders and state officials, which gave our community an advantage. It was the face of dignity and competence. People took notice.
As the city’s first woman mayor, she was a trailblazer and a role model. It was a responsibility she took seriously and we have no doubt her charisma and charm have inspired the next generation of local female leaders.
One of our favorite pictures of Lucy is her at a meeting with a group of kindergarten girls at a Breakfast with the Mayor Event. The smiles on the faces of the children are as broad and warm as those of the mayor.
When Lucy ran for mayor the first time in 2010, one of her goals was to return civility to City Council meetings. The decorum at council meetings had deteriorated noticeably. Meetings were running longer than necessary and often had the feel of a three- ring circus as tempers, innuendos and rudeness flared.
After she took office, Lucy took control and demanded professionalism by all participants at council meetings. Over time, the decorum at meetings improved, as did the comportment of council persons. While there have been hiccups here and there, council meetings have gone much more smoothly under her watch.
But perhaps Lucy’s greatest achievement is the overall improvement of city government. Well-run city governments have one thing in common: they have an energized, dedicated, and professional workforce. These public servants are the ones who actually carry out the everyday tasks of providing public services that citizens need.
Utilizing a team approach, Lucy has overseen the construction of what many think is the most professional staff the city has ever had. She accomplished this by taking the time to listen to employees, from department heads down to entry-level workers. That hadn’t always been the case in previous administrations.
She instituted monthly birthday luncheons for employees where she would get to know staff and what was on their minds. She used her best talent – listening – to build a better team. But mostly she showed city employees respect.
Smart leaders invest time in their employees because high morale is a key to good performance. Lucy is one of those leaders. She earned respect at city hall because showed respect.
Lucy was a good mayor because she had vision. She could see the big picture. During her tenure, she moved the city forward. Not every mayor is able to achieve that.
Congratulations to Doug Hagedorn on winning the election for Mayor of Washington. He will take the oath of office next Tuesday. Our best advice for him is to try and emulate his predecessor. If he is able to do half as good a job as Mayor Lucy, the city will be well served.