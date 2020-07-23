In two weeks, Missouri voters will decide whether to expand Medicaid health care coverage to more of our state’s poorest and most vulnerable citizens.
Amendment 2, which will be on the Aug. 4 ballot, would expand Medicaid eligibility in Missouri to adults between the ages of 19 and 65 whose income is 138 percent of the federal poverty level or below ($34,846 a year for a family of four).
Missouri’s Medicaid program currently only covers low-income workers making up to 22 percent of the poverty level ($5,764 a year for a family of four).
Our state’s current eligibility levels are among the most restrictive in the nation, leaving about 232,000 poor Missourians in a “coverage gap” without health insurance. Those in the gap earn too much to qualify for Medicaid, but not enough to get health insurance through healthcare.gov, and they aren’t able to obtain insurance from their employers.
Missouri lawmakers have not expanded Medicaid, which was made optional by a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. If Amendment 2 passes, Missouri would join 37 other states and Washington, D.C., that have already expanded Medicaid.
For many Missourians, how they vote on Amendment 2 will be guided by a conscious belief that we have a duty to help the sick and poor. That core belief is rooted in the tenants of Christianity and the Bible.
Religious organizations, including the Catholic church, have been some of the staunchest advocates for expanding Medicaid in Missouri and across the country. Faith leaders argue Medicaid expansion is a moral imperative.
In a statement earlier this year, Archbishop Robert Carlson said expansion “is consistent with our commitment to life.” Indeed, the church’s advocacy on the issue of health care is informed by a belief that everyone has the right to life, and health care is a right — not a privilege — that flows from the right to life itself.
In other words, supporting Medicaid expansion is “pro-life.” But it’s more than just a moral imperative. Expanding Medicaid makes fiscal sense. That is why states which initially opposed expanding Medicaid — largely on political grounds — are now embracing expansion.
Studies and other states’ experiences demonstrate it would actually save the state money over the long run because it allows states to reduce spending on its traditional Medicaid program. And that’s critical because studies also show Missouri’s Medicaid program is financially unsustainable and not meeting the needs of many people in communities who really depend on it.
Hospital groups support expansion because it would lower their costs from so-called bad debt, or the cost of caring for poor people who show up at hospitals and get treatment and then can’t pay their bills. Those costs ultimately are passed on to the public in the form of higher insurance premiums.
The Missouri Chamber endorsed Amendment 2 as a pro-jobs measure that will help fuel economic growth throughout our state. The Chamber argues it will boost job creation by 16,000 jobs per year for five years and expand our state’s economic output by $2.5 billion.
Medicaid expansion in Missouri will provide health care coverage to more than 200,000 Missourians; bring more than $1 billion in tax dollars back to Missouri every year; keep more rural and safety net hospitals open; and spur economic growth.
So if you don’t buy the moral argument that expanding Medicaid is the right thing to do, consider the economic argument in casting your vote.