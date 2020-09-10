There are promising indications that a COVID-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of the year. That has spurred a debate on which Americans should receive the first doses.
A group of health experts recently recommended prioritizing front-line health care workers, followed by adults with serious underlying medical conditions and seniors living in nursing homes or crowded living environments.
The debate is sure to intensify in the coming months.
We hope nursing home residents aren’t overlooked in this critical decision paradigm. They have borne the brunt of the coronavirus’ cruelty, and they deserve fair consideration when it comes to prioritizing vaccines.
A staggering 40 percent of all cornavirus-related deaths — some 68,000 so far — in the U.S. have been linked to staff and residents of nursing homes and other long-term facilities, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
More than 500 of those deaths have occurred in Missouri nursing homes, according to reporting by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Roughly half of Franklin County’s 24 coronavirus fatalities involve nursing home residents.
The brutal truth is we failed to protect these people. We ignored the warnings. Public health officials have known for decades that this population was vulnerable to infectious disease outbreaks and haven’t done enough to keep them safe by way of regulatory oversight and preparedness.
Early in the COVID-19 outbreak, it was understood the virus was particularly lethal to older adults and those with underlying health conditions. And it could spread more easily through congregate facilities, where many people live in a confined environment and workers move from room to room.
That is exactly what happened. While the country’s attention was focused elsewhere, infected but asymptomatic family, visitors, staff and others unknowingly and unwittingly brought the virus into long-term care facilities, spreading the virus among those least likely to withstand it.
Providers say shortages of protective gear and testing for health workers exacerbated the problems. Nursing homes had a tough time early in the pandemic getting equipment like masks and other basic safety equipment.
Nursing homes weren’t given priority. They should have been.
Others say a poor standard of care and chronic understaffing at many elder-care facilities were pre-existing conditions that enabled the virus to tear through them.
Regrettably, the spread of infection was a threat inside nursing homes before this pandemic because they had a track record of doing a poor job of controlling infections.
A recent analysis by Kaiser Health News backs that up. Kaiser found that 63 percent of nursing homes had violated infection control standards and many had repeated lapses.
Yet, few facilities faced disciplinary action. All but 1 percent of violations were classified as minor and didn’t earn fines, Kaiser found. A ProPublica investigation found that roughly 43 percent of such facilities did not have a legally mandated emergency response plan at the start of this pandemic.
Clearly, this is an industry that was vulnerable to COVID-19 because of its own safety failures. Residents paid the price for those failures.
Consider this: Residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities account for roughly half of 1 percent of the U.S. population, but 40 percent of the COVID-19 deaths.
That justifies making them a priority to be among the first to receive the vaccine.
We owe them that.